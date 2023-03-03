WAUSAU, WISC. (WJFW)- Friday night was the regional round for boys basketball. In Wausau, the top seed, Newman Catholic hosted the nine seeded, Assumption. The fighting Cardinals came out of the regular season with a overall record, of 22-4 and ranked second in the Marawood Conference behind Marathon. They had a good win over Tri-County on Tuesday to secure move them to the next round. While Assumption also had a big win over Wild Rose, to push them into the regional round.
The fighting Cardinals are known for their aggressive defense and equally impressive offense. That being said, Newman Catholic took the first half of the game 32-12. However, the Royals were play making hard in the second half to make gains. Frank Matott, and Nick Leberg both made back-to-back plays to inch their way closer to the fighting cardinals. After an injury of an Assumption player, Newman Catholic began to play conservative.
Nonetheless, the fighting cardinals knocked out the Royals 66-55 to claim their spot in the regional final. Newman Catholic will face Columbus Catholic on March 4th.