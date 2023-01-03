EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW) - After slight time changes due to the weather conditions, Mosinee was able to safely make it to Northland Pines.
Mosinee lost two straight games to Auburndale and Wauwatosa West, so they were looking to get back on track tonight. They hit the paint strong with top scorer Taelyn Jirschele having 15.8 points. Followed by Kaitlyn Selle with 8.4 and Selle led rebounds this game with 5.4.
Mosinee was able to pull off this win 58-32.
They play Medford January 10th while Northland Pines will play also play Medford, but on January 6th.