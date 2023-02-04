RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee and Rhinelander's girls basketball teams have had somewhat parallel types of seasons. The Hodags had an underwhelming start, going 4-9 in their first 13 games. Mosinee also had an underwhelming start to their season, starting the year off on a four-game losing streak. Then, both teams turned it around. For Mosinee, they won five out of their next six games. For Rhinelander, it was going on a three-game winning streak heading into their matchup with Mosinee on Friday.
Rhinelander entered their contest holding an 8-11 record on the season, and were 5-3 in conference play, good enough for fourth place in the Great Northern Conference. Their opponent, Mosinee, was 10-9 overall, looking to stay above .500 with a win. In conference games, Mosinee was 7-2, with their only two losses being against the conference-leading Lakeland Union. That record puts Mosinee outright in second place in the Great Northern Conference.
This game was a good one. Mosinee was able to build a huge lead, and was even up 19 points at one point. However, the Hodags came back, using their home court to their advantage to erase that deficit and take the lead. Then, Mosinee saw a huge stretch of buckets, scoring the final 13 points of the game to pull out the win, 67-56.
This win improves Mosinee's overall record to 11-9 on the season and have won three straight games. In the Great Northern Conference, they improve their record to 8-2. Mosinee is still in second place in the Great Northern Conference with their win.
Rhinelander falls to 8-12 on the season with the loss, and snaps their three-game winning streak. The Hodags drop to 5-4 in Great Northern Conference games, and remain in fourth place even with the loss.
Mosinee will look to make it four wins in a row on Tuesday when they host Northland Pines in another Great Northern Conference game. The Hodags will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Medford on Tuesday for a Great Northern Conference game with the Raiders.