ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)-Crandon girls have made their impact in the Northern Lakes Conference ranked number two with a 18-1 overall record. Their one loss was to the number one team in the Northern Lakes; Laona/Wabeno. On Friday, they traveled to face-off with Elcho who’s ranked fifth in the conference. Elcho is looking to bounce back after their tough loss streak in the last three games.
The highlight of the game was Mara Stamper’s free throw that claimed her 1,000th point milestone. It was heartwarming to see the game pause to celebrate her including her teammates rushing the court, her family members wearing “1000 Number 4” shirts and the Crandon student section with a Mara Stamper's banner and body paint.
On top of the Stamper accomplishment, the cardinals came out with aggressive defense and played collectively which forced turnovers on Elcho’s offense. Elcho girls were not able to pass without the assist getting broken up by Stamper, or Palubiki.
Crandon Cardinals win this game smoothly 64-10.
Crandon improved their conference record to 8-1 and are now 19-1 on the season the Cardinals have now won six straight games. Unfortunately Elcho wasn’t able to improve their conference record and fell to 2-8.
Crandon is scheduled to play Hurley on Monday, February 13. While Elcho’s regular season schedule has concluded.