MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union's boys basketball team has been able to turn disaster into something great. The T-Birds were on the wrong end of a five-game losing streak, with four of those being conference losses. However, they've turned it around, winning their next two games against Merrill and Tomahawk. The T-Birds were able to crawl their way back to an 8-8 record, looking to get above .500 before their home game against Antigo on Friday. In conference games, Lakeland Union is 2-5, and they're looking to sneak into a tie for fourth place with Rhinelander with a win.
For Antigo, the Red Robins are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Red Robins are 2-16 on the year, and 1-7 in conference games. Antigo is currently in sixth place in the Great Northern Conference, but were looking to cause an upset on the road.
Lakeland Union was able to come away with the win, 61-49. This improves the T-Birds' winning streak to three games.
Antigo falls to 2-17 on the season, and have now lost six games in a row. In conference play, the Red Robins fall to 1-8, but remain in sixth place in the Great Northern Conference despite the loss.
Lakeland Union improves to 9-8 with the win, and are back above .500 on the season. In conference games, the T-Birds improve to 3-5, and are now tied with Rhinelander for fourth place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
Antigo will look to get back in the win column on Monday, when they ravel to Merrill for a Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference crossover battle. The last time Antigo faced a Northern lakes Conference team, they were able to take down Crandon, 54-41, on January 14.
The T-Birds will look to make it four wins in a row when they travel to Tomahawk on Tuesday for a Great Northern Conference game against the hatchets.