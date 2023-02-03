ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union's girls basketball team has dominated the Great Northern Conference this season, and has established themselves as the team to beat in the GNC. The T-Birds were 8-0 in the Great Northern Conference before their contest with Antigo on Friday.
The Red Robins are looking to make an upset and had Lakeland Union their first conference loss of the season, while the T-Birds are looking to run the Great Northern gauntlet and go 12-0 in conference games. Antigo is also looking to sneak their way up the Great Northern Conference rankings, with the Red Robbins in third place, holding a 6-3 record in the Great Northern Conference.
Overall, Lakeland Union was 13-6 on the season, and Antigo was 10-9, looking to stay above .500. It was a battle of the birds on a Friday night.
Lakeland Union used a hot start in this game to gain some momentum, and the they didn't look back. The T-Birds were able to fly away with the win in the battle of the birds, winning it 81-28. Leading scorer for Lakeland Union was Kristina Ouimette, who finished with 23 points and seven three-pointers. Her sister, Julianna, dropped 19 points in the game as well. Other double-digit scorers for the T-Birds were Lily Fortier with 11 points and Saylor Timmerman with 10 points.
This win improves Lakeland Union's winning streak to three games now, and they've won seven out of their last eight games. They improve their overall record to 14-6, and are now 9-0 in Great Northern Conference games.
Antigo falls to 10-10 on the season, and are sitting right at .500 with their record. In Great Northern Conference games, the Red Robins are 6-4.
Antigo will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they host Three Lakes in a Northern lakes-Great Northern Conference crossover battle.
Lakeland Union will look to make it four wins in a row when they host Tomahawk on Tuesday. The T-Birds can also secure their 10th conference win if they defeat Tomahawk.