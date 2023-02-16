MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)-The opening round of the state playoffs kicked off Thursday night with Stevens Point Pacelli traveling to Minocqua to play Lakeland Union. Lakeland Union has the number one seed finishing the regular season as the Great Northern Conference runner-ups. The game was high paced and you could tell each team wanted to move on to the next round.
Lakeland Union trying to get on the board first in the beginning of the first period. They made many attempts but Goalie; Carter Herheim is really good at his job. That being said, Aaron Wanta shoots from behind the line for the first T-birds goal. Later in the period, Jack Rubo passes to Brayden Warchol, then to Mike Kosmen for another T-birds goal. They have the advantage going in to the third period with Stevens Point Pacelli still sitting at nothing.
Lakeland Union showed why they're the number one seed taking down Pacelli 4-1. Pacelli's season ends with a 13-11 overall record. The T-birds move on to the next round round where they'll play Northland Pines.