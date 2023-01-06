RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union traveled to the home of the Hodags to face off with Rhinelander. The T-birds were looking for a win after losing both games in the Watertown Holiday Shootout to Aquinas and Waupun. While Rhinelander were in desperate need of a win.
Lakeland Union played good coverage preventing Rhinelander from making multiple passes. The T-birds were aggressive when stealing and securing rebounds without causing many fouls. Lakeland Union continued to play aggressively and led going into halftime 46-16. Julianna Ouimette led the team in double digits with 21 points.
Lakeland Union secured their 4th conference win over Rhinelander 77-48. This win improves their season record to 8-5 while Rhinelander falls to 4-7. The T-Birds are currently undefeated in the Great Northern Conference.
Rhinelander travels Monday, January 9th to play Assumption, while Lakeland Union hits the road again to face off with Northland Pines Tuesday, January 10th.