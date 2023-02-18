MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Nicknamed "The Fabulous T-Birds," Lakeland Union's girls basketball team has been exactly that this season: fabulous. The T-Birds were 17-6 overall this season and 11-0 in Great Northern Conference games coming in to their matchup on Friday against Northland Pines. A win against the Eagles would secure an undefeated conference championship for Lakeland Union, something head coach Melissa Ouimette had listed as a preseason goal. If that stat doesn't impress you, Lakeland Union also entered this game on a six-game winning streak, and have only suffered one loss in 2023, winning 10 out of their last 11 games.
Their opponent, Northland Pines, was looking to play spoiler on the road against their conference opponent. The Eagles are in sixth place in the Great Northern Conference, holding a 2-9 conference record and 2-17 overall record.
It was also Senior Night for the T-Birds, and Julianna Ouimette was looking to add another iconic moment to her illustrious career. The senior guard finished with 25 points, leading all scorers, to help her team walk away with the win, 87-36. Her younger sister, Kristina, was looking to give her a goodbye present as well, and 24 points for the sophomore seemed like the perfect gift to give.
This win improves Lakeland Union's already impressive record to 18-6 this season. But, more importantly, the T-Birds have completed the Great Northern Conference gauntlet, finishing with a perfect 12-0 record to end the regular season undefeated conference champions.
Northland Pines falls to 2-18 this season, and 2-10 in conference play. However, the Eagles remain in sixth place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
The Eagles will have their opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday, where they will host Tomahawk in hopes of making it to the next round. Winner of that game will play number one-seed Freedom on Friday, February 24.
Lakeland Union has a first round bye in the playoffs. The T-Birds will be back in action on Friday, February 24th when they host the winner of the game between Ashland and Wausau East.