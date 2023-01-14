ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union boys hockey is number one in Great Northern Conference standings. They have an overall 10-3 record and are looking to improve each game. Coach Suter has high hopes for the team.
"Our goal is just to grow every game," said Suter. "Get better each game at practice and to play our best hockey at the end of the season."
Although the T-birds have had success so far this year, that doesn't intimidate teams from pushing for their spot. The two losses they have this year are to Amery and Tomahawk. But Coach Suter continues to lean into the strengths of the team.
"We pride ourselves on representing our Lakeland community well and being a good hard working, blue collar team," said Suter. "We play the under dog card when we can at times."
Lakeland Union was able to secure a win against Antigo 1-0 this Saturday.