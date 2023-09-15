MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union hosted Merrill Friday night in Minocqua. Both the Thunderbirds and the Bluejays were looking for their first win of the season.
Runningback Noah Bruckner and quarterback Kort Meyer had big games on the ground for Lakeland. Both had over 100 yards rushing. Bruckner scored three touchdowns. Meyer scored two touchdowns, including one on a 71-yard run.
One of the lone bright spots for Merrill was an interception by linebacker Aiden Lonsdorf.
Lakeland won 35-0. Merrill fell to 0-5, and Lakeland got a tally in the win column, improving to 1-4.
