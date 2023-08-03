MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union is preparing for their Week 1 matchup against Wausau East at home. The T-Birds had an impressive finish to their 2022 season, ending their regular season with a five-game winning streak, including a 49-0 win over their rival, Rhinelander, in the Axe Game.
Beating your rival is always fun. Doing it at home adds another level to it. But, to do both of those things and win in a shutout really gets a team fired up, and that's exactly how T-Birds free safety Talon Haling is feeling coming in to the 2023 season looking to keep the Axe in Minocqua.
"Definitely Rhinelander at the end of the year," said Haling. "It's going to be fun going to Rhinelander to play them."
After dropping their first four games of the season last year, Lakeland Union found their groove, and finished out the season in third place in the Great Northern Conference. While the saying goes, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish," T-Birds center Zane Amershek says that he's got a chip on his shoulder from those four losses.
"Rhinelander week is always a huge one," said Amershek, hoping to replicate his team's 2022 performance in the Axe Game. "But Tomahawk, they beat us again last year, so I want that one back. Tomahawk and Rhinelander, that's who I got on my target list."
Lakeland Union lost some key playmakers in the offseason, including starting running back Rocky Wagoner, who graduated in 2022 and is now playing for UW-Stevens Point. However, Amershek believes in his offensive line, and says that it doesn't matter who plays running back this season, because they'll create opportunities.
"I mean, we can have anybody run back there," said Amershek. "We'll block it well enough that we can have anybody running back there."
Lakeland Union will have both their season and home opener on August 18th, when they host Wausau East.