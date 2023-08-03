CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- Crandon High School's football team is in full swing, having their third day of practice as they prepare for the 2023 season. There a lot of new faces on the Cardinals' roster, but one thing remains constant: the Power-T formation on offense.
Cardinals head coach Dan Witman brought the Power-T formation to Crandon when he took over the team, and it has become their identity ever since. One of the returning starters, Caden Palubicki, loves the formation and how they revolve their team around it every year.
"We love it," said Palubicki. "Coach Witman brought it in. Just knowing what the sizes we've had, we fluctuate. It's an offense that you can dominate every year now matter how big or small you are."
While Crandon is preparing their own Power-T formation in practice, they have to learn how to defend their own formation, when they take on Hurley on August 18th in their season opener. Hurley, coached by Scott Erickson, also runs the Power-T formation, so it will be like Crandon is looking in a mirror.
However, senior offensive lineman for Crandon, Conner Lawrence, says that he's ready for a violent and physical Week 1 matchup on the road.
"Each of us, we know what we're going to do," said Lawrence. "We're just going to be clashing heads. It's going to take drive and power to beat them. I'd say I'm ready for all weeks. You just got to be ready for them all."
Crandon will head to Hurley for their season opener on August 18th, with kickoff scheduled to be at 7:00PM.