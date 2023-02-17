EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There is one word to describe the way Northland Pines' boys basketball team has played this year: fun. The Eagles have lived up to their name this season, flying through the air and creating some impressive highlights with flashy passes and acrobatic dunks. There is a reason that this team finished second in a tough Great Northern Conference, and that reason is simply that they are good. Northland Pines held a 16-5 record this season, and were 8-2 in conference games.
Another reason that Northland Pines has seen so much success this season is their core group of players. The Eagles has nine seniors on their roster, and they've used that experience to establish themselves as one of the teams to beat in the Northwoods. They have four starters averaging over 10 points per game this season: Gabe Smith, Griffin Stiemke, Nolan Lurvey and Ryan Muench. Muench, who is averaging 10.2 points per game this season, achieved an impressive milestone in his home game on Friday against Lakeland Union, scoring his 1,000th career point.
Lakeland Union has been hot lately, however, and were not to be taken lightly in their Great Northern Conference matchup. The T-Birds were 12-9 overall on the season and 4-6 in conference play, but had won six out of their last seven games heading into this matchup.
The experience of Northland Pines was too much for Lakeland Union, as the Eagles used a hot start to this game to soar on to a 73-42 win.
That win makes it eight out of their last 10 games for the Eagles. Northland Pines improves to 17-5 on the season and 9-2 in conference games. With the win, the Eagles have now clinched second place outright in the Great Northern Conference.
For Lakeland Union, they fall to 12-10 with the loss and drop to 4-7 in conference play. The T-Birds also snap their two-game winning streak after losing this game.
Northland Pines will look to make it two wins in a row when they host a tough Ladysmith team on Monday in a non-conference game. Lakeland Union will look to get back in the win column at home when they take on Ashland on Tuesday.