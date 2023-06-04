Logan Baumgartner

1st Team:

Pitchers:

Logan Baumgartner (Medford)

Keagen Jirschele (Mosinee)

Catchers:

Braxton Weissmiller (Medford)

Gavin Obremski (Mosinee)

Infielders:

Mason Gray (Antigo)

Davin Stoffel (Mosinee)

Keagen Jirschele (Mosinee)

Logan Baumgartner (Medford)

Outfielders:

James McCormack (Northland Pines)

Taylor Lemanski (Mosinee)

Preston Knapkavage (Antigo)

Utility:

Tanner Hraby (Medford)

2nd Team:

Pitchers:

Ty Metz (Medford)

Landyn Hoeft (Northland Pines)

Catchers:

Austin Samanske (Northland Pines)

Sam Schneider (Rhinelander)

Infielders:

Grant Kuklinski (Mosinee)

Max Ratty (Rhinelander)

Tanner Hraby (Medford)

Tyler Jablonksi (Tomahawk)

Outfielders:

Nate Ariola (Lakeland Union)

Ty Metz (Medford)

Sawyer Holtz (Mosinee)

Utility:

Max Ratty (Rhinelander)

Honorable Mention:

Pitchers:

Garrett Shupe (Mosinee)

Max Ratty (Rhinelander)

Infielders:

Will Fortier (Lakeland Union)

Reed Kuenzli (Antigo)

Max Dietzman (Medford)

Brady Lokken (Mosinee)

Parker Lissner (Medford)

Outfielders:

Blake Nichols (Mosinee)

Miles Searles (Medford)

Utility:

Austin Samanske (Northland Pines)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Logan Baumgartner (Medford)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Hraby (Medford)

*Bold lettering indicates unanimous selection

Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com

Sports Anchor/Reporter

Sol Mayer joined the Newswatch 12 team in June 2022 as a Sports Anchor/reporter. Born and raised in San Angelo, Texas, he couldn’t be more excited to take his career to the next level in the Northwoods.

Recommended for you