1st Team:
Pitchers:
Logan Baumgartner (Medford)
Keagen Jirschele (Mosinee)
Catchers:
Braxton Weissmiller (Medford)
Gavin Obremski (Mosinee)
Infielders:
Mason Gray (Antigo)
Davin Stoffel (Mosinee)
Keagen Jirschele (Mosinee)
Logan Baumgartner (Medford)
Outfielders:
James McCormack (Northland Pines)
Taylor Lemanski (Mosinee)
Preston Knapkavage (Antigo)
Utility:
Tanner Hraby (Medford)
2nd Team:
Pitchers:
Ty Metz (Medford)
Landyn Hoeft (Northland Pines)
Catchers:
Austin Samanske (Northland Pines)
Sam Schneider (Rhinelander)
Infielders:
Grant Kuklinski (Mosinee)
Max Ratty (Rhinelander)
Tanner Hraby (Medford)
Tyler Jablonksi (Tomahawk)
Outfielders:
Nate Ariola (Lakeland Union)
Ty Metz (Medford)
Sawyer Holtz (Mosinee)
Utility:
Max Ratty (Rhinelander)
Honorable Mention:
Pitchers:
Garrett Shupe (Mosinee)
Max Ratty (Rhinelander)
Infielders:
Will Fortier (Lakeland Union)
Reed Kuenzli (Antigo)
Max Dietzman (Medford)
Brady Lokken (Mosinee)
Parker Lissner (Medford)
Outfielders:
Blake Nichols (Mosinee)
Miles Searles (Medford)
Utility:
Austin Samanske (Northland Pines)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Logan Baumgartner (Medford)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Hraby (Medford)
*Bold lettering indicates unanimous selection