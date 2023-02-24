Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT... Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue into the overnight hours, then taper off from southwest to northeast between 4 am and 7 am. A total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of powdery snow can be expected across most of the area by daybreak. Visibility will be reduced and roads will become snow covered and slippery, so motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions overnight.