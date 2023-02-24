CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant this year, and came in to their WIAA Regional semi-finals match against Algoma on a nine-game winning streak, while also holding a 22-1 record. The Cardinals also held a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title with Laona/Wabeno.
Algoma is no slouch, however. The Wolves took down Southern Door in the opening round of the playoffs to advance, but would have their work cut out for them against a tough Crandon defense led by head coach Jeff Mayer. Algoma came into this matchup with a 12-13 record, finishing sixth in the Packerland Conference.
The defense was the deciding factor, as Crandon went on to win this thing 44-31. This win makes it 10 in a row for Crandon, and snaps a two-game winning streak for Algoma.
With the win, Crandon improves to 23-1 on the season, while Algoma falls to 12-14 overall.
That loss eliminates Algoma from the playoffs. Crandon, on the other hand, advances to the WIAA Regional final, where they fill play the winner of Oconto and Mishicot on Saturday.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com