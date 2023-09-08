TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk Hatchets looked to build on a win last week as they welcomed in the Crandon Cardinals.
In the first quarter, with the Cardinals inside the ten, quarterback Maverick Mayer used a play-action fake to roll out of the pocket and find his man Jaxon Keepers on the run for Cardinals to draw first blood.
In the second quarter with the Hatchets driving, quarterback Rex Reilly was picked off by Crandon senior Ryan Schunk, who found space to the outside to take it all the way down inside the Hatchet 10-yard line.
A few plays later, Mayer handed off to senior Caden Palubicki who found pay-dirt for Crandon easily. The Cardinals would go on to win this one in 28-20 in overtime.