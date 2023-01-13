CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)-Pacelli hit the road again for the second night in a row to face off with Crandon. They should be feeling good after winning the night before against Wild Rose. Pacelli is the highest ranked team in the Central Wisconsin South Standings with an undefeated Conference record at 5-0.
This was a high energy, close game for Crandon at home. Pacelli showed why they’re ranked the number one team in their conference by playing with forceful defense and effective offense. Late in the first half, the Cardinals are down 20-29 but they’re looking to take the lead before halftime. Devin Headson scores an impressive high arching three pointer making it 23-29. Pacelli’s Jaxon Keepers with possession he tries to go for two but it needed a little more height so Omar Bailey secures the rebound and runs it down court to score a lay up for Crandon.
The Cardinals played hard but Pacelli kept their lead and won this game 66 to 54 improving their overall team record to 10-2 while Crandon fell to 2-8.
Pacelli hits the road again on Tuesday to play Port Edwards who is the second ranked team in the CWC South. While Crandon will travel to Antigo for their next game on Saturday.