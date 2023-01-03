PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Hard work pays off in sports and in this case for Isaiah Deitz from Chequamegon High School.
Deitz received his first D2 scholarship offer from Concordia University St. Paul.
The 6'6 small forward is versatile and can score well from all 3 levels, such as guarding multiple positions, rebounds, and assists.
Last year he finished with 18.3 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, 2.9 average per game and 1st team All-Conference Marawood North.
Deitz also recently accomplished the 1,000 point marker so far this year and leads the Marawood North Conference in scores (22.8).
Congratulations to Isaiah!