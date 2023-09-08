MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- Merrill hosted Antigo at a beautiful night in Jay Stadium. The game is known as the "War on 64" because of the highway that connects the two cities.
On the first drive of the game, Antigo would ride runningback Alec Knapkavage for two long runs. That includes a 25-yard touchdown run.
Antigo would force a punt by Merrill and take over. This drive was headlined by Javon Bussey. Quarterback Jake Verhasselt would fumble a snap, gather the ball, and launch a deep ball to Bussey. Bussey pulled off an acrobatic one-handed catch to give Antigo a first down. A few plays later, Bussey would take the hand-off and speed ahead for a 45-yard touchdown run.
Antigo would go on to win this one 28-0. They improve to 2-2 on the season. Merrill drops to 0-4.
