WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJFW) - When avid skiers think of the ultimate skiing what often comes to mind? For most, its probably the major resorts out in Colorado or Utah. But Midwest family ski resorts - which owns three properties in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota - is aiming to bring their ski experience to par with those.
When you're talking about bringing a resort to that caliber, the first thing to do is get your lifts up to speed. Previously, a ride to the top at SnowRiver took about seven minutes on average. A new high speed lift - like the ones out west, will cut that number down to about three.
“There’s new things coming down the pipeline so we’re very excited as locals," said snowboarder Joy Kohegyi.
“It’s going to take a little bit of maintenance, a little bit of ingenuity, and a little bit of modernization," said skier Chris Fruen.
After the unveiling the Upper Peninsula of Michigan's first ever two-person aerial lift back in the 1960s, Midwest family ski resorts newest property is due for an improvement.
“We have a lot more advanced technology now, smoother, more comfortable rides, more reliability, all reasons that we’re looking to upgrade that experience," said SnowRiver's general manager Benjamin Bartz.
With a deadline set for next season's open weekend, they'll be installing a six-person high speed lift. The first of its kind in the Upper Peninsula.
“The chairlifts, etc. are proving to be a little bit primitive, and hopefully it’ll bring more people and create more comfort that allow people to share the experience of skiing with their kids,' said Fruen.
What was plywood ride will soon become a cushioned express, like the ones at their sister resorts - Lutsen and Granite Peak.
“They’re bringing what they have there, and so for us, we just really appreciate that and I think its going to be booming once they do a lot of their upgrades," said Kohegyi.
“Other hills that we’ve been to where they put in a high speed, it’s like you hit that early, you get your runs in, and then there’s options…you move to other parts of the hill or here we get to move to another hill altogether," said Al Worley alongside his wife and fellow alpine snowboarder Beth.
Three lifts will merge towards to be named the the Voyager Express 1, which will run through the woods and cut travel time in half.
“We’re excited to see our guest come in and get more and more runs in every day. It’ll also be easier for people to load, so the lift won’t stop quite as often. It’ll be easier for kids to ride together and enjoy the sport of skiing as a family," said Bartz.
Improvements that SnowRiver hopes brings people from near and far.
“It’ll be fun, I’m just happy about that it’s a committed investment for the future of the sport and our retirement’s perfectly intact and people will come," said Al and Beth Worley.
