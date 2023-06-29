SMOKEY SAYS: TIPS FOR NATIONAL FOREST FIRE SAFETY

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Smokey Bear stopped in Rhinelander to talk about the upcoming Fourth of July Weekend. He sat down with Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Sitka Pence and they want to remind people about a few safety tips.
Pence says, “Well smokey and I have been having a chat about the conditions in the woods, and it has been dryer this year, and we haven’t gotten some of the precipitation that we typically see this time of year.”
Dry conditions can lead to increased fire danger. Currently there’s no burn ban, so campfires are allowed, but make sure to use a fire ring. Pence says, “keep your fire contained to that metal ring, if there’s not a campfire ring, make a ring with rocks and clear 6 feet back, organic materials.” Organic materials such as pine needles and cones, leaves and sticks, and even dry moss can all catch an ember and spark a satellite fire. Before you leave the site, Smokey and Sitka remind people to pour water on the fire and use something like a shovel to stir the ashes until they are cold to the touch.
Many people like to celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but Smokey and Sitka have a warning, Sitka says, “Anything that goes up in into the air, that has a spark, and any of the Tannerite shooting targets are illegal.”
Both Pence and Smokey want you to have a safe holiday weekend, Pence, “Please let the night stars be your fireworks for this Independence Day, and Smokey and I really want to make sure everyone knows, that only you…can prevent forest fires.”
To learn more about the National Forest regulations, visit their website here.