Tomahawk, WI. (WJFW) - Sheet metal workers were on strike today across Northern and Central Wisconsin.
In Tomahawk, Local members of the international association of sheet metal workers Local 18 gathered outside of Rise Coffee Shop.
They have been on strike since Monday against the Mechanical Contractors Association-Northwest.
In addition to the tomahawk demonstration, they also striked in Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.
According to the group's Business Representative Craig Wagner... the core of the group's requests are better benefits and safer working conditions.
"We are looking for benefits, for health insurance, for good language to protect the members and the working conditions to make sure it is a safe working environment for our members," said Wagner.
Union members on strike were joined by other union members under contract to show solidarity.
The group also included one retired member of the union.
Retired union member Allen Leitz joined in...
He wants to see a better situation for his former co-workers.
"The benefits need to go up. Everything else in this country is going through the roof, so we also need it. All workers need it, but unfortunately it is just us union people willing to protest for it." Leitz said.
The group will go back to the negotiating table next Thursday and hopes to get back to work after their conditions are met.