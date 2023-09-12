WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) – In honor of Women in Medicine Month, Aspirus Health highlights women who have made their mark in health care. Among these individuals is Julie Christensen, a registered nurse and supervisor.
"I wanted to be a nurse ever since I was little," Christensen said. “I always wanted to help people, and nursing was the best fit for that.”
Her journey began as a certified nursing assistant at Howard Young Medical Center in high school, laying the groundwork for her current 12-year tenure at Aspirus Eagle River Hospital.
Christensen emphasizes the nurturing qualities that women often pour into their caregiving roles. "I think women tend to offer more of that motherly feeling to patients when they're sick and not feeling well," she added.
This #WomenInMedicineMonth, @AspirusHealth honors registered nurse and supervisor Julie Christensen and her contributions to health care.