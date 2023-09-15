MADISON, Wis. – On Tuesday, State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) called on high school juniors and seniors from around the 12th Senate District to apply for the Senate Scholar Program in Madison.
Senator Felzkowski and the Wisconsin State Senate are proud to offer a unique educational experience to high school juniors and seniors. The Senate Scholar Program is an elite program designed to challenge Wisconsin’s best students. One student from each of the 33 Senate Districts may participate in the week-long program in Madison.
The Senate Scholar Program has created an advanced government curriculum that includes classroom instruction, roundtable discussion sections, and a lab component. During the first part of the week, the Scholars will spend a couple days in a classroom setting where experts teach Scholars about constituent relations, research and development of legislation, and bill drafting. Scholars engage in roundtable discussions with support agency directors and staff, media, and lobbyists throughout the week, providing them with unique insights into all facets of the legislative process.
Throughout the remainder of the week, Scholars will put their knowledge into action. Scholars staff the Senate floor during an actual legislative session and witness the Senate debate on legislation. Scholars will also draft their own bills and amendments, form their own mock committee, and elect committee leadership. Finally, the lab component culminates in Friday’s committee hearing that includes testimony from experts and members of the public. Although the daytime curriculum is rigorous, fun evening activities are planned for each group of Senate Scholars. Scholars are required to stay at the Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison. Program facilitators stay at the hotel and are available to Senate Scholars 24 hours a day.
“The Senate Scholar Program is a very special and unique learning opportunity for high school juniors and seniors,” said Felzkowski. “Whether they’re interested in getting involved with the government, or they just want to have a better grasp on the state legislative process, it’s truly a fun educational experience. I encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”
Applications will need to be received no later than November 17, 2023. A digital copy of the application and more information can be found at: www.senatescholar.com.