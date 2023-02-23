Weather Alert

...SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... A powerful winter storm continues to impact northeast Wisconsin with snow and gusty winds late this evening. Snowfall rates have diminished some from early in the evening, but an additional 1 to 3 inches can generally be expected overnight. Combined with gusty winds from 20 to 35 mph and blowing and drifting snow, road conditions will likely remain poor overnight. Another round of moderate to heavy snow is possible for a few hour period on Thursday morning, thereby prolonging the very difficult driving conditions. Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&