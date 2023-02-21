...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...
.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing
considerable blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette
County Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
&&