Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA... A complex winter storm was settling in across the region. A couple small bands of snow will affect the area this morning, then widespread heavy snow will overspread the area from south to north this afternoon and evening. The initial band of snow with the storm produced 2 to 4 inches of accumulation over much of central and east central Wisconsin overnight. At 830 am, that band extended along a line from Wausau to northern Door County and was weakening. It is expected to continue to weaken and drift north during the mid to late morning hours. A second band of snow developed a little farther south during the past few hours. It extended from La Crosse to Montello to near Sheboygan. It was also drifting north, and will bring some moderate to possibly heave snows to the Wautoma, Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County areas between 900 am and 1100 am. Occasional light snow and flurries will continue for the mid to late morning hours between the two bands, and across far northern Wisconsin. Most roads across the area are snow covered and slippery. Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc County will also have low visibility at times, and especially hazardous conditions due to the moderate to heavy snow.

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY... .An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&