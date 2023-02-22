...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA...
A complex winter storm was settling in across the region. A
couple small bands of snow will affect the area this morning, then
widespread heavy snow will overspread the area from south to north
this afternoon and evening.
The initial band of snow with the storm produced 2 to 4 inches of
accumulation over much of central and east central Wisconsin
overnight. At 830 am, that band extended along a line from Wausau
to northern Door County and was weakening. It is expected to
continue to weaken and drift north during the mid to late morning
hours.
A second band of snow developed a little farther south during the
past few hours. It extended from La Crosse to Montello to near
Sheboygan. It was also drifting north, and will bring some
moderate to possibly heave snows to the Wautoma, Oshkosh, to
Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County areas between 900 am and
1100 am.
Occasional light snow and flurries will continue for the mid to
late morning hours between the two bands, and across far northern
Wisconsin.
Most roads across the area are snow covered and slippery. Anyone
traveling across the area should plan on encountering hazardous
travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their
destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc
County will also have low visibility at times, and especially
hazardous conditions due to the moderate to heavy snow.
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...
.An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through
Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of
central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early
afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The
main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this
afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before
diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel will develop.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing
considerable blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette
County Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&