...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, highest in northwest Vilas County. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning and afternoon commutes. The wind combined
with heavy snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches
and result in some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&