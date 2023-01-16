Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an inch. Light snow amounts of a few tenths are also possible. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&