Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, highest in northwest Vilas County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and afternoon commutes. The wind combined with heavy snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&