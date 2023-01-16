...FREEZING RAIN TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THROUGH LATE THIS
MORNING...
.A weather system will spread freezing rain and a little snow across
the advisory through late this morning. Sub-freezing surface and
road temperatures will allow precipitation to freeze on contact and
create slippery and icy roads.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations up to
0.05 of an inch. Light snow amounts of a few tenths are also
possible.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&