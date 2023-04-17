...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4
inches, highest in far northwest Vilas County. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the afternoon commute. The wind combined with heavy
snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result
in some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.
&&