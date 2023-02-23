...SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT...
A powerful winter storm continues to impact northeast Wisconsin
with snow and gusty winds late this evening. Snowfall rates have
diminished some from early in the evening, but an additional 1 to
3 inches can generally be expected overnight. Combined with gusty
winds from 20 to 35 mph and blowing and drifting snow, road
conditions will likely remain poor overnight.
Another round of moderate to heavy snow is possible for a few hour
period on Thursday morning, thereby prolonging the very difficult
driving conditions.
Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be
very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel
until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight,
a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water,
a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in
case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel
before crossing open areas.
...MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...
.Moderate to heavy snow will continue tonight into Thursday before
diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and
drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times,
particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous
conditions for land and air travel are expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
6 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&