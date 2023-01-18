...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA AFTER MIDNIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING
IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...
A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will
bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the
north a few hours later.
A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area
between 3 am and 9 am. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are possible at times with this band. In east-central Wisconsin,
the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning commute, which
may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior
to the busiest travel period.
The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central
and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will
taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours.
Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal
travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to
reach your destination.
...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...
.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very
hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.
&&