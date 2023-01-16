Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&