No School 1/16

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an
inch. Light snow amounts of a few tenths are also possible.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&