2 Hour delay 1/11/23

...SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW OR FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...
An upper level disturbance will produce scattered light snow or
freezing drizzle this morning. Slippery roads and sidewalks are
possible where precipitation occurs, so please travel with care.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Some snow
could also mix in at times, especially north of Mosinee and
Shawano.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will
make unsalted roads and sidewalks slick this morning. Travel with
care.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&