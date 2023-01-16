...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an
inch. Light snow amounts of a few tenths are also possible.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&
Currently in Rhinelander
Closed due to bad road conditions
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.