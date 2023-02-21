...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Oneida, Door, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County,
Northern Oconto County, Southern Marinette County, and Southern
Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night and Thursday. Near Blizzard conditions are expected at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&