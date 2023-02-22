Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&