...SNOW TO INCREASE ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA THIS AFTERNOON...NEAR
BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY IN EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...
The main band of snow with a strong winter storm will continue to
spread northward across the area during the afternoon hours.
Snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour are possible in
central and east-central Wisconsin by late afternoon. The
combination of increasing snow and strong, gusty northeast winds
will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall across east-central
Wisconsin from late afternoon through this evening. Winds gusting
to 35 to 45 mph during this time (strongest near the Bay of Green
Bay) will result in near blizzard conditions at times. Travel will
likely become very difficult. If at all possible, try to avoid
travel in east-central Wisconsin during the evening hours.
Somewhat of a lull in the snowfall across the entire area is
likely after midnight. Then another round of moderate to heavy
snow is likely from very late tonight through mid-morning
Thursday. This band of heavy snow is likely to track across
central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin. Snow will
continue to fall in east-central Wisconsin as well, but probably
not as heavily as the snow that occurs this evening.
Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be
very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel
until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight,
a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water,
a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in
case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel
before crossing open areas.
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&