...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional
snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle
in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained
by calling 5 1 1.
&&