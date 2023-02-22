Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING... After a lull in the snowfall during the hours before daybreak, snow has again increased across the area. Pockets of moderate to heavy snow were embedded within the large area of snow now moving through the region. This will continue for the next few hours. The renewed snowfall will probably cause road conditions to begin deteriorating again. Anyone traveling this morning should expect to encounter snow covered roads, and be prepared for the visibility to briefly drop to less than 1/4 mile in the heaviest pockets of snow. Plan for the hazardous travel conditions and allow plenty of extra time to reach their destination.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&