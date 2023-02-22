...POCKETS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING...
After a lull in the snowfall during the hours before daybreak,
snow has again increased across the area. Pockets of moderate to
heavy snow were embedded within the large area of snow now moving
through the region. This will continue for the next few hours.
The renewed snowfall will probably cause road conditions to begin
deteriorating again.
Anyone traveling this morning should expect to encounter snow
covered roads, and be prepared for the visibility to briefly drop
to less than 1/4 mile in the heaviest pockets of snow. Plan for
the hazardous travel conditions and allow plenty of extra time to
reach their destination.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional
snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle
in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained
by calling 5 1 1.
&&