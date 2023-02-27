...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations around a
tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow or ice covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Freezing rain could
arrive early enough to impact the morning commute in Merrill and
Antigo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&