Weather Alert

...ANOTHER BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO MOVE ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHCENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING... One more band of moderate to heavy snow will move across central and northcentral Wisconsin this morning. It will add one two to four inches of snow before it tapers off by noon. If you have to travel, be ready for another round of moderate to heavy snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&