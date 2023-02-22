...MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...
.Moderate to heavy snow will continue tonight into Thursday before
diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and
drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times,
particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous
conditions for land and air travel are expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
6 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&