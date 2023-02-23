Weather Alert

...SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... A powerful winter storm continues to impact northeast Wisconsin with snow and gusty winds late this evening. Snowfall rates have diminished some from early in the evening, but an additional 1 to 3 inches can generally be expected overnight. Combined with gusty winds from 20 to 35 mph and blowing and drifting snow, road conditions will likely remain poor overnight. Another round of moderate to heavy snow is possible for a few hour period on Thursday morning, thereby prolonging the very difficult driving conditions. Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

...MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Moderate to heavy snow will continue tonight into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&