Weather Alert

...SNOW TO INCREASE ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA THIS AFTERNOON...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY IN EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS EVENING... The main band of snow with a strong winter storm will continue to spread northward across the area during the afternoon hours. Snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour are possible in central and east-central Wisconsin by late afternoon. The combination of increasing snow and strong, gusty northeast winds will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions. The heaviest snow is expected to fall across east-central Wisconsin from late afternoon through this evening. Winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph during this time (strongest near the Bay of Green Bay) will result in near blizzard conditions at times. Travel will likely become very difficult. If at all possible, try to avoid travel in east-central Wisconsin during the evening hours. Somewhat of a lull in the snowfall across the entire area is likely after midnight. Then another round of moderate to heavy snow is likely from very late tonight through mid-morning Thursday. This band of heavy snow is likely to track across central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall in east-central Wisconsin as well, but probably not as heavily as the snow that occurs this evening. Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&