...AN INTENSIFYING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF
WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TONIGHT INTO MONDAY...
.Temperatures below freezing have begun to overspread central
Wisconsin, causing rain to change to snow. This cold air will
continue to spread eastward overnight, leading to snow in most
locations. Heavy snow is very likely over central Wisconsin
tonight into Monday. The snow will be mixed with some sleet and
freezing rain at times Monday morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Highest
snow amounts to the west. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&